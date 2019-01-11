Andy Murray Tearfully Announces His Plans to Retire From Tennis

Andy Murray is retiring from tennis.

The pro tearfully announced his plans at an emotional press conference in Melbourne, Australia on Friday, citing his hip injury as his reason for stepping away from the sport.

Breaking the news clearly wasn't easy for the athlete. After answering a few initial questions in which he revealed he was "not great," he stepped away from the microphone to wipe away a tear and gather his thoughts.

"I'm not feeling good," he admitted once he returned. "I've obviously been struggling for a long time. I've been in a lot of pain for what's been probably about 20 months now. I've pretty much done everything that I could to try to get my hip feeling better and, you know, it hasn't helped loads. I'm in a better place than I was six months ago, but, you know, still in a lot of pain. It's been, you know, it's been tough."