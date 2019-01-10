James Gandolfini's Absence Felt at The Sopranos 20th Anniversary Reunion

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 10, 2019 3:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Viewers entered the world of The Sopranos 20 years ago on January 10, 1999. It's safe to say TV was forever changed thanks to Tony Soprano, wife Carmela, son A.J. and daughter Meadow. The series went on to run for six seasons and receive 21 Emmys, five Golden Globes and two Peabody Awards. On Wednesday, Jan. 9, the family got back together to celebrate.

"It's very strange. I mean, a lot of these people I haven't seen in a long time," Edie Falco, Carmela Soprano, told E! News. "When you're done with projects, which you're done with them all the time, you box them up and you put them away. I forgot how much I loved all these people and I forgot what a big part of my life this was, and I forgot how much I miss Jimmy."

Series star James Gandolfini passed away in 2013.

Photos

Secrets About The Sopranos

"I'm not asked to bring that up every day and now that I'm looking into the eyes of my buddies, his absence is huge tonight," Falco said. "He wouldn't be doing these interviews anyway, but he'd be at least backstage."

Lorraine Bracco, Dr. Melfi on the show, said the cast had a moment together to honor Gandolfini. "It's a hole. He was a big, human being with emotions and love and so much inside of him he was like a volcano kind of. We miss him and it is sad and it is bittersweet," she said.

Click play on the video above to hear more from the cast of The Sopranos as they celebrate the show's lasting legacy and fallen star.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Sopranos , , James Gandolfini , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jamie Lynn Spears, Zoey 101

Jamie Lynn Spears Says Zoey 101 Didn't End Because of Her Teen Pregnancy

The Other Two

Meet The Other Two: What Happens When Your Brother Becomes Super Famous And You're...Not

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Cancellation Appears to Have Only Made It Better

Fam, Nina Dobrev

Goodbye Vampires, Hello Laughs: Nina Dobrev on Her New Sitcom Life With CBS's Fam

Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni, Jane the Virgin

The CW's Spring Premiere Dates Are Here: When Do The 100, iZombie, and Jane the Virgin Return?

Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry's Latest Clapback at Jenelle Evans Isn't What Teen Mom Fans Expected

Nina Dobrev Gushes Over Reunion With Ex Costar Paul Wesley

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.