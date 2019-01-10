Jeff Bezos' Alleged Texts With Lauren Sanchez Surface After Divorce Announcement

Jeff Bezos' divorce from MacKenzie Bezos just got a bit juicier.

Earlier this week, the couple announced in a joint statement that they would be going their separate ways after 25 years together.

Soon after, multiple reports surfaced claiming the Amazon CEO had been secretly seeing former Good Day L.A. co-host Lauren Sanchez.

Fast-forward to today and the National Enquirer has released purported texts between Jeff and Lauren that could shed light on their relationship.

In one message obtained by the outlet, Jeff reportedly wrote, "I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon."