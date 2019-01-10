We're Freaking Out Over Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa's Bros Trip to New Zealand

Just because Riverdale isn't filming doesn't mean fans can't get a dose of Archie and Jughead.

During the week, Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa escaped the Hollywood lights and headed to New Zealand for a special vacation.

While the co-stars shared a few photos from their getaway on social media, new pics of the crew have been released that may have you forgetting it's winter.

The pair was spotted cooling down in the river where they couldn't help but show off their fit physique.

KJ opted for white swim trunks and blue boxers while Cole was spotted in a pair of bright red board shorts. Your welcome, Riverdale superfans!