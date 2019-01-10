We're Freaking Out Over Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa's Bros Trip to New Zealand

MEGA
by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jan. 10, 2019 12:22 PM
Just because Riverdale isn't filming doesn't mean fans can't get a dose of Archie and Jughead.
During the week, Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa escaped the Hollywood lights and headed to New Zealand for a special vacation.
While the co-stars shared a few photos from their getaway on social media, new pics of the crew have been released that may have you forgetting it's winter.
The pair was spotted cooling down in the river where they couldn't help but show off their fit physique.
KJ opted for white swim trunks and blue boxers while Cole was spotted in a pair of bright red board shorts. Your welcome, Riverdale superfans!
According to Instagram, the pair along with their closest guy friends enjoyed helicopter rides, sight seeing and even some impromptu photo shoots.
"The bro in his element," KJ shared on Instagram as his co-star snapped photos under the sun. "That's a wrap. Thank you @bazzathedog for sorting everything for the lads. We owe you big time bro!!"
As for where Cole's girlfriend Lili Reinhart was during the trip, all signs point to a guys' only vacation. Besides, Lili was busy working the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes.
"I've wanted to walk this carpet since I was 10 years old," she shared on Instagram while wearing Khyeli Couture. "I am floored. God is good. #goldenglobes @goldenglobes."
And although she may not have been able to experience the trip, she couldn't help but comment on KJ's posts.
"Cuties," she wrote after seeing one group photo.
Vacations aside, fans are looking forward to the return of Riverdale later this month after the shocking midseason finale. After all, Wednesday nights on the CW just haven't been the same.
