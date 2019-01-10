Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Takes Center Stage During Visit to First Patronage

Once inside, the fashionista took a hands-on approach as she helped women style an outfit, down to the accessories.At Smart Works, each woman gets a styling session before their first interview and go home with a full outfit to keep. Once they get the job, the organization provides five more articles of clothing to mix and match on the job.

The duchess recognized how special donations to this charity are. "It's not just about donating your clothes and seeing where they land, but really being part of each other's success stories as women," she said. "It's not just hand-me-downs, it's saying 'Ok, this is the blazer that I wore that helped me land that interview and I want this to be the piece that helps this woman have that part of her story'..so to know as a woman coming in, I would imagine, that you have so many women believing in you on all the next phases, is the piece that makes it so special."

To top it off, Markle was clearly having tons of fun with the styling portion, laughing and cradling her baby bump as she pulled options for the ladies to try on.