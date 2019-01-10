Law & Order: SVU Sneak Peek: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Isn't Buying Mark Feuerstein's Threesome Tale

Law & Order: SVU is ripping from the headlines once again for a twisted case that even throws Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) for a loop—and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek.

In the video above from "Plastic," the Thursday, Jan. 10 episode, Benson grills a plastic surgeon (Mark Feuerstein) about his involvement with another woman. Seems he and his girlfriend have a thing for threesomes.

"So, this is a regular thing? Picking up other women?" Benson asks him.

"Sadie and I have been together, we're like an old married couple. She jokes, ‘Add sugar to maintain freshness.' She's a baker, that's why," Feuerstein's character says after he and his girlfriend, played by Alyssa Sutherland, are accused of rape by a young woman, Ava (Willa Fitzgerald).