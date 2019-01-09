Tammy Hembrow Reveals She Was Born With Two Extra Fingers

by Ashley Spencer | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 5:13 PM
When Tammy Hembrow gifted her fans a "10 Things You Didn't Know" About Her video, she truly delivered.
In a recently resurfaced YouTube clip, the Australian Instagram star revealed to her 1.2 million followers that she was born with two extra fingers.
"I had one [extra] on each hand. They came off the side of my pinkies," she said in the clip. "They were just like another pinky with the nail and everything, but they had no bones."
The mum-of-two went on to explain that soon after she was born, the extra appendages were "chopped off" and that it's not uncommon for those in her family to be born with more than the usual number of digits.
"[My sister Emilee Hembrow] was born with one extra finger," she said. "My other sister had two. My mum had two, I think. And my grandma had one."
And although doctors told Tammy there was a 50/50 chance that her own children, Saskia, 2, and Wolf, 3 (with ex Reece Hawkins), could be born with the abnormality, both babies popped out with the standard 5 on each hand.
The Good American model even showed off the scar "bumps" she still has on her pinkies from the removal surgery.
"I actually didn't know I was born with extra fingers until, like, late primary school," she said. "I thought everyone just had these marks on their hands."
The Gold Coast-based influencer made headlines in Aug. 2018 after being carried out of Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party face-down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in L.A.
"I probably, definitely shouldn't have been drinking because of how jet-lagged I was, because of how exhausted I was, and I already wasn't feeling well at all," she explained days later. "I pretty much collapsed. Honestly, I'm like already super, super embarrassed about it."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?