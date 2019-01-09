Tammy Hembrow Reveals She Was Born With Two Extra Fingers

When Tammy Hembrow gifted her fans a "10 Things You Didn't Know" About Her video, she truly delivered.

In a recently resurfaced YouTube clip, the Australian Instagram star revealed to her 1.2 million followers that she was born with two extra fingers.

"I had one [extra] on each hand. They came off the side of my pinkies," she said in the clip. "They were just like another pinky with the nail and everything, but they had no bones."

The mum-of-two went on to explain that soon after she was born, the extra appendages were "chopped off" and that it's not uncommon for those in her family to be born with more than the usual number of digits.

"[My sister Emilee Hembrow] was born with one extra finger," she said. "My other sister had two. My mum had two, I think. And my grandma had one."