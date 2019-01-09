Lady Gaga Dishes on Her "Instant" Chemistry With Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga says her on-screen chemistry with Bradley Cooper "is real."

On Tuesday evening, the A Star Is Born co-stars attended the National Board of Review Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, where they were both awarded top honors for their work on the film. Gaga received the Best Actress of the Year award, while Cooper received the Best Director of the Year honor. The duo's co-star, Sam Elliott, also received the Best Supporting Actor award at Tuesday's event.

"I feel so, so blessed to be here tonight, because I feel like I'm being honored for my hard work," Gaga told E! News at the awards. "And if you work hard, no matter who you are, and you don't stop and you believe in yourself, you can achieve anything."