Why Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Delaying Their Wedding

Justin Bieber has somebody to love...but the wedding date is a different story.

After getting engaged in July and secretly tying the knot at a New York City courthouse in September, he and Hailey Baldwinwere on the fast track to life as husband and wife. While they were looking to throw a wedding this month, according to a source, it's looking like that's no longer the case. Not to fret, fans—it all comes down to timing.

"They have a wedding planner and were hoping to make a January date work. They can't wait to celebrate with family and friends and have a big party. But, January is here and they are still working out details and planning," the source explained.