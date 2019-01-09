Andi Dorfman Seemingly Claps Back After Josh Murray Compares Her to the Devil

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 1:15 PM

After her ex Josh Murray  compared her to the devil, Andi Dorfman took to Instagram to seemingly address the diss.

The former Bachelorette star posted a picture of a sign with the following words of wisdom: "You can't control someone else's negative behavior but you can control how long you participate in it." 

The season 10 star then captioned the posted, "Thank you, next. Here's to all you out there kicking ass and moving forward! I see you out there! The future is looking [sparkles emoji]. #WednesdayWisdom."

The exes' most recent drama unfolded on Monday just before the premiere of Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor. Murray posted a picture of him proposing to Dorfman during their season of The Bachelorette. However, he covered up her face with a devil emoji.

"Haterz will say it's photoshopped...hoping the new bachelor comes away with an Angel," he wrote at the time along with the hashtags"#isthisnotfunny" and "#doesanyonehaveasenseofhumorin2019."

Murray also made the geotag Hell, Norway. However, he clearly took some heat from Bachelor Nation.

"Apparently, my post made some waves in a bad way," he told his followers in an Instagram Stories video. "I thought it was just funny. I thought it was humorous, but apparently it wasn't very humorous. I guess I'm not very funny. I was trying to be funny in a half-hearted way, but everybody takes it so seriously and that's my fault. I should know better. Tsk tsk." 

So, he quickly deleted the post.

"A lot of people, at least my friends, they're like 'No, leave it up,'" he added. "But, I mean, if it's hurting people's feelings, I don't ever want to do that. So, anyways, good talk. Glad we could have this conversation. See ya out there."

Josh Murray, Andi Dorfman

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Fans first met Dorfman on Juan Pablo's season of The Bachelor. She then went on to hand out the roses on the 2014 season of The Bachelorette and became engaged to Murray. However, the attorney and former baseball player broke up in 2015.

"We were both very aware of the fact that we just didn't better each other," she told Chris Harrison on a Bachelor special. "I didn't feel supported and empowered, and I don't think I gave him the support and empowerment that he needed. When you have two very passionate, very strong personalities in one house and nobody can back down and nobody is the calming force for one another, it's a lot of tension in one house."

Still, Dorfman told Harrison she would "always love" Murray and that she hoped they could be friends. However, things quickly took a turn.

In 2016, Dorfman published her book It's Not OK: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Ever After and alleged Murray was emotionally and verbally abusive. He later described Dorfman's allegations as a "fictional story" and "ludicrous" on Bachelor in Paradise, where he dated and became engaged to Amanda Stanton. However, the two later split.

