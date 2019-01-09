Jessa Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Ben Seewald

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 11:28 AM
The Duggar family is about to get a little bigger.
Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband Ben Seewald are expecting their third child. The Counting On star announced the news via Instagram.
"Happy news from the Seewald family!" she wrote alongside a family photo. "Baby #3 is on the way!"
According to the couple's blog, the bundle of joy is due late this spring. While the dynamic duo didn't confirm the sex of the child, Jessa said they both think a baby boy is on the way.
"If our predictions are right, then we already have a ton [of] the clothing and accessories ready to pass down!" she wrote. "At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl—though we joked that we'd be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things."
Jessa and Ben are already the proud parents to two sons: Spurgeon Elliot, 3, and Henry Wilberforce, 23 months. But are the boys ready to have a little brother?
"Henry doesn't have a clue what's coming," Ben wrote via the blog, "but Spurgeon understands, and he talks about the baby quite a bit. Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to! We realize that, in going from two to three kids, we're about to switch from man-to-man to zone coverage, so we've definitely been taking advice from friends who are already in this stage! We love being parents and are really looking forward to this new arrival!"
The happy pair welcomed their first child about a year after the two tied the knot. The former 19 Kids and Counting star then gave birth to her second child about two years later.
There were lots of major milestones for the Duggar family last year. For instance, Josiah Duggar married Lauren Swanson last summer, and John David Duggar married Abbie Grace Burnett last fall. In addition, Kendra and Joseph Duggar welcomed their first child in June.
Congratulations to the happy family!
