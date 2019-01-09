Why You're the Worst Starts Its Final Season With Unexpected Homage

Series creator Stephen Falk said they're winding the show down in an "organic way." Season four ended with Gretchen and Jimmy finally getting back together after he abandoned her on a hill following his proposal. Now, the two are well on their way to whatever wedded bliss looks like for Jimmy and Gretchen.

"I hate Breaking Bad for doing it so well and making that a thing. I think we're winding it down in an organic way…[T]hey got officially engaged again at the end of last season. So, this is the season leading up to, and playing with, the idea of commitment and what that means and what it means in a legal structure and in a personal structure and what it means to one's development and what it means vis a vis the end of one being cool or not," Falk said at TCA. "So, you know, I'm trying to be cognizant, when we were writing because we wrote from January to May. When me and my staff were writing, we were trying to be cognizant of not worrying too much about that sticking the landing while making sure we do at the same time."