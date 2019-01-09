Russian Doll Features Natasha Lyonne Dying A Lot and All-Female Writing and Directing Team

Natasha Lyonne cannot stop dying. In the trailer for her new Netflix series, Russian Doll, Lyonne's Nadia dies again, and again, and again, but keeps going back to the one inescapable party in New York City after each death.

It's Groundhog Day, but, you know, with death. Sometimes she escapes the grim reaper longer than others, but death always seems to find her. She dies in variety of ways, most in the trailer involve cars and stairs. And it seems she's not alone in this curse, as you can see in the trailer below.

Lyonne, who will also return for the final season of Orange Is the New Black, co-created the series with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland. The three all serve as executive producers with Headland and Lyonne writing the series.