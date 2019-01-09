BAFTA Film Awards 2019: The Complete List of Nominations

Atsushi Nishijima/Twentieth Century Fox
by Zach Johnson | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019
Ready for the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards?
Early Wednesday morning, actor Will Poulter and actress Hayley Squires read out the shortlisted names from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' London headquarters, and The Favourite leads the race with 12 nominations, followed by Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, ROMA and A Star Is Born with seven, Vice with six and BlackkKlansman with five. Alfonso Cuarón has become the most-nominated individual in a single year, while Viola Davis and Margot Robbie are the only people who did not get nominations at the 2019 Golden Globes.
BAFTA's 6,500 voting members picked a range of contenders across all genres, and the list is typically a strong indicator of which films will receive nominations for the 2019 Oscars Jan. 22.
Once again, actress Joanna Lumley will host the award show at the Royal Albert Hall Feb. 10.
Here is the complete list of nominations:
Best Film
BlackkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
ROMA
A Star Is Born
Outstanding British Film
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
Focus Features
Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Christian Bale, Vice
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Leading Actress
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Viola Davis, Widows
Supporting Actor
Adam Driver, BlackkKlansman
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Alex Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Director
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)
Jessie Buckley
Cynthia Erivo
Barry Keoghan
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Apostasy, Daniel Kokotajlo (writer/director)
Beast, Lauren Dark (producer) and Michael Pearce (writer/director)
A Cambodian Spring, Chris Kelly (writer/director/producer)
Pili, Sophie Harman (producer) and Leanne Welham (writer/director)
Ray & Liz, Richard Billingham (writer/director) and Jacqui Davies (producer)
Film Not in the English Language
Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
ROMA
Shoplifters
Documentary
Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
Animated film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Original Screenplay
Janusz Głowacki and Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Green Book
Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
Adam McKay, Vice
Focus Features
Adapted Screenplay
Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott, BlacKkKlansman
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Josh Singer, First Man
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters and Eric Roth, A Star Is Born
Original Music
Terrence Blanchard, BlackkKlansman
Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson, A Star Is Born
Cinematography
Newton Thomas Sigel, Bohemian Rhapsody
Łukasz Żal, Cold War
Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
Linus Sandgren, First Man
Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
Universal Studios
Costume Design
Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Julian Day, Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandy Powell, The Favourite
Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots
Editing
John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite
Tom Cross, First Man
Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, ROMA
Hank Corwin, Vice
Production Design
Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, The Favourite
Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas, First Man
John Myhre and Gordon Sim, Mary Poppins Returns
Eugenio Caballero and Bárbara Enríquez, ROMA
Makeup and Hair
Mark Coulier and Jan Sewell, Bohemian Rhapsody
Nadia Stacey, The Favourite
Jenny Shircore, Mary Queen of Scots
Mark Coulier and Jeremy Woodhead, Stan & Ollie
TBC, Vice
Sound
John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey and John Warhurst, Bohemian Rhapsody
Mary H. Ellis, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Frank A. Montaño and Jon Taylor, First Man
Gilbert Lake, James H. Mather, Christopher Munro and Mike Prestwood Smith, Mission: Impossible — Fallout
Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Procter and Ethan Van der Ryn, A Quiet Place
Steve Morrow, Alan Robert Murray, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic, A Star Is Born
Sony Pictures
Special Visual Effects
Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Kelly Port and Dan Sudick, Avengers: Infinity War
Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack and Dan Sudick, Black Panther
Tim Burke, Andy Kind, Christian Manz and David Watkins, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm, First Man
Matthew E. Butler, Grady Cofer, Roger Guyett and David Shirk, Ready Player One
British Short Film
73 Cows
Bachelor
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale
British Short Animation
I'm OK
Marfa
Roughhouse
Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema
Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen
