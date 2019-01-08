Married at First Sight Australia 2019: Is This the "Horniest" Cast Yet?

Married at First Australia is back—and so is the drama.

An explosive teaser trailer for season 6 promises that the "greatest search for love goes to an incredible new level" this year and teases plenty of tears, instant true love (yes, really) and possibly an epic wedding interruption by one of the participant's brothers.

In the clip released by Nine, a bride's relative can be seen raising his hand at her wedding after the celebrant asks, "If anybody here objects, please speak now or forever hold your peace."

Scandal!

Nine has started rolling out the identities of the 20 singles taking part in the social experiment, which sees them paired up by experts and ‘married' on the spot.

The newest addition to the known lineup is an enthusiastic brunette who has some very strong feelings about getting married to a stranger.

When asked by a producer how she feels about her impending nuptials, the bride-to-be has a pretty perfect answer: "I feel, like, horny."