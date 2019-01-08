Kendall Jenner Reveals the Kardashian Sisters Would ''Cry'' With Her Over Acne Struggles Before Using Proactiv

Throughout the years, the Kardashian sisters have leaned on each other through many hardships, but Kendall Jenner will never forget their support during her toughest years of being a teenager.

Kendall, who is the new face of Proactiv, tells E! News exclusively that when her struggles with acne first began at the age of 14, she was overcome with insecurity. There were even days when she would be brought to tears because of her condition. But it was Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashianwho would come to comfort their little sister. She says, "I had them sitting crying with me when I would cry about it."

And their sympathy was a relief for Kendall, who often compared herself to her older sisters. "Most of my sisters have had really beautiful skin, which is also really hard to look at as a young girl," the 22-year-old explains. "When I was super little all I had to look up to was my sisters that were beautiful and had this amazing skin."