Deena Cortese Gets Mom-Shamed After Sharing Photo of Her New Son's Onesie

Deena Cortese has been a mother for less than a week and she's already getting mom-shamed.
The Jersey Shore star faced backlash after posting pictures of her newborn son Christopher John (CJ) getting ready to leave the hospital. In one picture, he wore a blue and white shirt with blue pants while resting in his hospital bed. In the photos that caused the most criticism, CJ wore a fluffy gray onesie while strapped into his stroller.
Cortese preemptively tried to shut down the haters in her caption, but people continued to make comments about their baby's clothing choices. "Going home," she wrote in the description. "(it's not a jacket .. it's a onesie and hospital approved it ) we're not perfect but we got this. thank you for the concerns."
Apparently, the cause for alarm is about wearing a jacket while strapped into a car seat.
The jacket can cause too much space between the child and the car seat's protective harness while in the car.
"Anything between the child and the straps is compressible; it's like having space, which creates more risk that the child could thrust forward into the straps in the event of a crash," Dr. Benjamin Hoffman told Today in December.
Dr. Hoffman added later, "There are some items that aren't manufactured by the car seats to keep a child warm, but we don't recommend using anything that alters the way a child interacts with a car seat. The bottom line is that nothing should come between a child and the car seat straps."
One negative comment about the photo said, "The harness is too loose, look around his legs!! It's clearly loose as f--k."
While many people commented on the new mom's photo that they were just trying to offer parenting advice, others came to her defense and stood up for Cortese. "You got this girl! You do you and don't worry about the loser mom shamers. They are just miserable trolls!!! Baby boys are the best!!!" one person wrote.
Another said, "You people commenting ARE NOT THERE. You are not strapping him in, you're not putting him in the car - you have no right to make comments to a brand new mom who is scared s--tless and all you're doing is freaking her out more."
The reality TV star isn't letting the haters stop her from sharing extremely cute videos and pictures of her newborn on social media.
Cortese and her husband Christopher Buckner welcomed baby CJ on Saturday, Jan. 5. "Our Little Man has finally arrived. Christopher John Buckner (CJ) born January 5th at 4:41 pm at a whopping 20.5 inches..6 Lb 8.5 ounces," she announced on Instagram that day.
Congratulations again to the new parents!