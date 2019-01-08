Princess Mary Shares Adorable New Photos of Her Twins on Their 8th Birthday

The Tasmanian-born princess, 46, isn't the only royal with a photographic eye. Kate Middleton frequently snaps Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with her personal camera.

In addition to Vincent and Josephine, the Danish royals are also parents to Prince Christian, 13, and Princess Isabella, 11.

Princess Mary, born Mary Donaldson, first met Prince Frederik, now 50, at the Slip Inn pub during the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

"The first time we met, we shook hands," Mary told People. "I didn't know he was the prince of Denmark. Half an hour later, someone came up to me and said, 'Do you know who those people are?'"