Vinny Guadagnino Weighs in on JWoww and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Dramas

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 1:09 PM

Their days of fist-pumping may be over, but the Jersey Shore crew still has its fair share of drama.

Vinny Guadagnino manages to stay above the fray for the most part, but with costars Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jenny "JWoww" Farley going through family turmoil, the star has stepped in to lend a shoulder to lean on.

The reality star tells E! News exclusively that following Ronnie's recent ordeal with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, he reached out but hasn't "really spoken to him."

"I just want him to know I am here for him," the 30-year-old shares. "We are here for him as a safety net." Otherwise, he is letting Ronnie go through the breakup process on his own. 

Likewise, Vinny is there for his co-star JWoww, even though he knows she is truly doing just fine on her own, despite the drama surrounding her divorce from estranged husband Roger Matthews.

In his opinion, she is someone people can look up to because of her strength in the face of adversity. He says, "She's like the exact example to follow when you have to go through something like that publicly, because she's not impulsive; she doesn't react on emotions, she's like smart."

This is largely because he says she "wants the best for her children." 

This probably wasn't the case a long time ago when the MTV show was in it's first few seasons. Vinny jokes that he "can't even imagine" being in the same crazy situations that they used to be in, especially now that JWoww, Snooki and Deena Cortese are "like moms now with kids."

He adds that they are "so innocent" now that they are moms. But, like all young people, he said they "had to go through that phase" of late nights partying, drinking and general shenanigans. 

As for him, turning 30 was a "big transformation" for him and it is something he wants to continue in the new year. He said his two big goals for 2019 are "to get more sleep and just add on to my new healthy lifestyle."

