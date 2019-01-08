Jake Paul Does the Bird Box Challenge—in Traffic

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 12:49 PM
Definitely DO NOT try this at home.
Just days after Netflix sent out a safety warning, YouTube star Jake Paul has taken the Bird Box challenge, during which he walked blindfolded into traffic. Inspired by the Sandra Bullock film, the challenge involves blindfolding yourself while trying to do activities. To add a twist, the 21-year-old and pal George Janko attempted to do the challenge for 24 hours.
Paul's 11-minute video, posted to YouTube on Monday, started off with him trying to drive a car out of a driveway, but he ended up hitting a row of trashcans along the way.
"I hate this challenge!!" Paul screamed after hitting the trashcans.
Since driving didn't work for them, the friends then decided to call an Uber.
The video went on to show that, in addition to getting kicked out of a library, Paul and Janko also walked blindfolded into oncoming traffic during the challenge. Luckily, they were not harmed, but it's extremely dangerous.
Paul later declared that he's "done" with the challenge after he ended up falling in water.
"Can't believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE," Netflix tweeted on Jan. 2. "We don't know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."
