Johnny Depp Quietly Settles Lawsuit With Former Bodyguards

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney
Johnny Depp has resolved a legal situation with two of his ex-bodyguards.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Pirates of the Caribbean star "reached a conditional settlement which settles and resolved the entire matter as to each defendant and each plaintiff."
The terms of the settlement are unknown but all future hearings were canceled and the case is closed.
Back in May 2018, retired LAPD detective Eugene Arreola and Miguel Sanchez filed a lawsuit against Johnny for a variety of alleged offences including unpaid wages, overtime, wrongful termination and unlawful business practices.
Court documents also reveal that the former security guards claimed they were "exposed to unsafe working conditions and essentially used as baby sitters and chauffeurs for Depp, his children and his entourage."
Johnny's team had never commented on the case.
Despite his legal case, the actor continues to receive work in Hollywood. Last October, Johnny formed a partnership with producer Andrea Iervolino to develop and produce film and digital content starting with the movie Waiting for the Barbarians.
As for his romantic life, the 55-year-old was recently photographed kissing Phoenix "auctiontainer" Letitia Frye.
Ultimately, the two are "just friends" who were raising money for Alice Cooper's charity event.