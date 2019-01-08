Josh Murray Apologizes After Comparing Ex Andi Dorfman to the Devil

Josh Murray seems to be taking some heat from Bachelor Nation.

Less than 24 hours after the reality star shared a social media post comparing his ex Andi Dorfman to the devil, the season 10 winner took to Instagram to respond to the related backlash.

"You know, I got hit up with a lot of messages. I haven't been looking at my social media. Apparently, my post made some waves in a bad way," he told his followers in an Instagram Stories video. "I thought it was just funny. I thought it was humorous, but apparently it wasn't very humorous. I guess I'm not very funny. I was trying to be funny in a half-hearted way, but everybody takes it so seriously and that's my fault. I should know better. Tsk tsk."

Murray then said he's "probably gonna have to take that down" and noted he was "getting in trouble for it."

"A lot of people, at least my friends, they're like ‘No, leave it up,'" he said. "But, I mean, if it's hurting people's feelings, I don't ever want to do that. So, anyways, good talk. Glad we could have this conversation. See ya out there."