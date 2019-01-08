Lorena Bobbitt Is Getting the True Crime Documentary Treatment From Jordan Peele, Amazon

Amazon says all the attention via tabloids and late-night jokes caused a missed opportunity for a national discussion on domestic and sexual assault in America, and "Lorena is a groundbreaking re-investigation of the deep moral issues and painful human tragedies buried at the heart of this infamous American scandal."

Lorena made headlines in 1993 when she cut off her husband's penis while he slept. Lorena alleged her husband had raped her and while on trial she said he was sexually, physically and emotionally abusive during their marriage. She was found not guilty and John was later acquitted of rape.

In addition to Peele, executive producers on the documentary series include Rofé, Win Rosenfeld, Steven J. Berger, Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni.