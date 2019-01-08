Ellen Pompeo's Reaction to Sandra Oh's Historic Golden Globe Night Will Put a Smile on Your Face

Ellen Pompeo took to Twitter to congratulate her former Grey's Anatomy costar and person Sandra Oh after Oh's historical Golden Globe win for Killing Eve.

Pompeo retweeted Oh's morning after photo and said "no one deserves this more" than Oh.

With her win, Oh became the first woman of Asian descent to win multiple Golden Globes. She previously won for her role in Grey's Anatomy in 2006. With her job hosting alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, Oh became the first Asian host of the Golden Globes.

"I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change," an emotional Oh said during the opening monologue. "Right now, this moment is real. Trust me, it is real. Because I see you and I see you—all of these faces of change—and now so will everyone else."

Pompeo wasn't the only Grey's Anatomy star to chime in. Kevin McKidd, Camilla Luddington and Kate Walsh all took to Twitter to express their feelings about Oh's big win. Series creator Shonda Rhimes tweeted about Oh multiple times.

Grey's Anatomy returns with new episodes on Thursday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The network announced the current 15th season will grow to 25 episodes as the series becomes the longest running primetime medical drama series on TV. For more Oh, Killing Even returns for a second season on Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. on BBC America.

