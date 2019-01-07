Did The Bachelor Premiere's Live Show Experiment Work?

The Bachelor tried something new to ring in its 23rd season, and let's just say it was a choice.

Instead of just airing the premiere episode as they usually do—all the way through, over the course of two short hours—Chris Harrison presided over a massive Bachelor premiere party taking place live in multiple locations in multiple states, including Utah, Texas, a house in Michigan, a studio in Los Angeles, and a hot tub outside in a parking lot. Bachelor alum such as Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Blake Horstmann, Jason Tartick, Krystal Nielson, and Chris Randone all co-hosted from those various locations, including the hot tub, and while there were moments that were entertaining, the whole thing felt odd.

Colton Underwood didn't even appear in the show until an hour in, which is also when the women finally began exiting those limos, which is really what we come to Bachelor premieres to see. Instead of watching the actual show, it felt like we were enjoying a budget New Year's Eve celebration, peppered with bits of the premiere on occasion.