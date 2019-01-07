John Travolta's Bold New Look Has the Internet Buzzing

Mon., Jan. 7, 2019

John Travolta

New year, new 'do.

John Travolta is kicking off 2019 with a bang! The actor debuted a freshly shaven head on his Instagram on Monday, to the awe of his hundreds of thousands of followers. The comments section of his social media page was filled with praise for his new hairstyle, with many telling him they are "loving" the look. 

This is the first time the famed star has been seen sporting such a fresh new 'do. The only time he shaved his head was for a role in the action-packed film titled From Paris With Love. Perhaps that was the inspiration behind the haircut. 

Others are speculating that the Grease star was inspired by his new friend, the rapper Pitbull. Many months ago the actor and artist collaborated on the film Gotti, and Travolta even joined the musician for a ceremony at the TLC Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Calif. 

John Travolta's Best Roles

His new appearance also reminds some people of the Fear Factor host Joe Rogan for some reason.

Other people are feeling a bit of pride in the bold style choices John has made.

His new hairstyle is a far cry from his shaggy do in the hit Quentin Tarantino film, Pulp Fiction, but it's safe to say it has the internet's seal of approval.

