Lady Gaga Is More Than Happy to Be Bradley Cooper and Sam Elliott's Third Wheel

The movie's leads have done nothing but support each other since the get-go.

Both Gaga and Cooper have spoken at length about their connection and continue to gush about each other.

"I felt comfortable with Bradley—not just because he's a hunk like Sam—but because Bradley is such a kind and loving and real person," she tearfully said in November at the American Cinematheque Award Presentation. "I'm so grateful to you, not just for making me a better actress, but I've been able to call on you as a friend, and cry and be myself and have you never ever judge me and still respect me as a professional."

She said something similar in September. Gaga told E! News' Zuri Hall, "We had just an instant connection. I could just see it in his eyes. And when I heard him sing for the first time, I stopped dead in my tracks, playing the piano, and I looked over to him and I said, 'Bradley, you can sing!' Oh my gosh! It was wonderful."

Casting the movie was a "gamble" for Cooper. He had never met Gaga before they sang together for the first time (it went so well they went from singing to dining on a plate of spaghetti and meatballs) and the same went for Elliott.