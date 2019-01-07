Tom Welling Is a Dad! Smallville Star and Fiancée Jessica Welcome Their First Child

Tom Welling is officially a dad!

The Smallville actor and fiancée Jessica Rose Lee have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. Lee gave birth to their son, Thomson Wylde Welling, just after midnight on Jan. 5. Lee confirmed their baby's arrival by sharing the first picture of their son on social media Monday.

"Thomson Wylde Welling January 5, 2019 12:31am 8lbs 8oz of pure LOVE," she captioned the post.

Lee hinted that her son's arrival was imminent in a post to her Instagram followers on Jan. 3.

"t's all happening," she wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.