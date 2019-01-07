Tom Welling Is a Dad! Smallville Star and Fiancée Jessica Welcome Their First Child

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 1:32 PM

Jessica Lee Rose, Tom Welling,3rd Annual Baby Ball Gala

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for AdoptTogether

Tom Welling is officially a dad!

The Smallville actor and fiancée Jessica Rose Lee have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. Lee gave birth to their son, Thomson Wylde Welling, just after midnight on Jan. 5. Lee confirmed their baby's arrival by sharing the first picture of their son on social media Monday.

"Thomson Wylde Welling January 5, 2019 12:31am 8lbs 8oz of pure LOVE," she captioned the post.

Lee hinted that her son's arrival was imminent in a post to her Instagram followers on Jan. 3. 

"t's all happening," she wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

Lee first confirmed her pregnancy in September, sharing a photo on social media of her and Welling cradling her stomach.

"New life in the new year," she captioned the sweet post.

It was almost a year ago that the couple announced their engagement. 

"To my perfect fiancé- I love you to infinity and beyond," Lee wrote to Welling in Feb. 2018. "Thank you for all of your unwavering support and super-human love. I am so blessed to have you in my life."

Congratulations to the couple on the baby news!

