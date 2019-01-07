Why Richard Madden Predicted He'd Lose at the 2019 Golden Globes

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 10:30 AM
When Richard Madden hit the red carpet for the 2019 Golden Globes last night, the humble actor told E! News' Giuliana Rancic, "I don't have any expectations. I'm just happy to be here."
The Bodyguard star was nominated in the Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama category, where he faced stiff competition from Ozark's Jason Bateman, Homecoming's Stephan James, Pose's Billy Porter and The Americans' Matthew Rhys. By his own admission, Madden "became very hysterical and had lots of anxiety and adrenaline" when he heard he was up for the award.
"It's really special. We worked really hard on it. Lots of people worked really hard—in really tough conditions. The fact that this many people have watched it and the show's been recognized is really mind-blowing. And it blows me away," Madden told E! News. "I'm thrilled."
In his sweet acceptance speech, Madden seemed genuinely surprised to be standing onstage at the Beverly Hilton. "I didn't see this coming at all," the British actor admitted. "I wouldn't be here at all if it wasn't for the amazing cast and crew who worked really hard. And thank you to Keeley Hawes, who is the best actress I could ever work with, who is amazing and generous."
E! News' Jason Kennedy caught up with Madden backstage after he'd won, where the actor admitted he'd lost all sense of time. "Has it been an hour already? It feels like two minutes ago," he said, looking at his award. "Dealing with the fact that this is mine, I can't believe that!"
Madden was grateful he came prepared. "I just didn't expect this at all. I can't believe I got nominated; I thought they made a mistake when I got that through. So, to have won it is even more of that," the actor said. "I'm glad my dad said to me, 'You should write a speech.' I said, 'Nah, I'm not going to bother. I'm going to win this. It's fine.' He said, 'No, you should write a speech.' I said, 'All right. I'll write down people I have to thank. I won't need this.' Thanks, dad!"
