Lady Gaga Celebrated Her 2019 Golden Globes Win in the Cutest Way Possible

Mon., Jan. 7, 2019

Mother Monster deserves an award for this post-win celebration. 

Little monsters all around the world cheered as Lady Gaga took home her second career Golden Globe, this time for "Best Original Song" for the A Star Is Born anthem, "Shallow," on Sunday night. 

Choking back tears, the star was praised by her fellow songwriters on stage before taking the mic to share a few words. "As a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and as a songwriter and these three incredible men...they lifted me up, they supported me," the triple threat told the audience. 

After an unforgettable night, the star celebrated her impressive new trophy in the coziest and cutest of ways. 

In a photo shared by her fiancé Christian Carino on social media, the megawatt star was captured in bed with her statue in one hand with her other hand covering her eyes while a bowl of Fruity Pebbles sat in front of her. 

Golden Globes 2019 Candid Moments

Note the smile on Gaga's face. "What a rager," Carino captioned the adorable black and white shot. 

Gaga wasn't alone in her pursuit of a snack. Fellow nominee Julia Roberts finished off the night at In-N-Out. Similarly, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel winner Rachel Brosnahan dished to E! News about her culinary late-night plans after enjoying some time at the after-parties. 

"I do want to get to In-N-Out before it closes!"

French fries and cereal for everyone! Congratulations, ladies!

