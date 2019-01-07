Lady Gaga Celebrated Her 2019 Golden Globes Win in the Cutest Way Possible

Mother Monster deserves an award for this post-win celebration.

Little monsters all around the world cheered as Lady Gaga took home her second career Golden Globe, this time for "Best Original Song" for the A Star Is Born anthem, "Shallow," on Sunday night.

Choking back tears, the star was praised by her fellow songwriters on stage before taking the mic to share a few words. "As a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and as a songwriter and these three incredible men...they lifted me up, they supported me," the triple threat told the audience.

After an unforgettable night, the star celebrated her impressive new trophy in the coziest and cutest of ways.

In a photo shared by her fiancé Christian Carino on social media, the megawatt star was captured in bed with her statue in one hand with her other hand covering her eyes while a bowl of Fruity Pebbles sat in front of her.