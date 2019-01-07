Bohemian Rhapsody's 2019 Golden Globes Win Sparks Controversy Over Director Bryan Singer

The cast and crew of Bohemian Rhapsody were under pressure after the film's 2019 Golden Globes win.

After winning the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama at Sunday night's star-studded ceremony, the musical biopic's victory was met with questions and mounting controversy particularly around the film's fired, but credited director, Bryan Singer. In late December 2017, it was confirmed that Singer was replaced by Dexter Fletcher with just weeks left in finishing the film.

In a statement released at the time, Singer said, "With fewer than three weeks to shoot remaining, I asked Fox for some time off so I could return to the U.S. to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents. This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services. This was not my decision and it was beyond my control."