Rachel Brosnahan Treats Herself to In-N-Out After the 2019 Golden Globes

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 3:33 AM

After dominating the 2018 Emmys, all eyes were on Rachel Brosnahan and the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at tonight's 2019 Golden Globes

The actress won her first-ever Emmy for her critically-acclaimed performance in the Amazon Prime series, and she stood to continue her award season sweep with a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series. Luckily, the odds were in her favor last night, as Brosnahan became the first woman since Tina Fey in 2008 to win her Golden Globes category twice. 

Casual, right? But from Brosnahan's perspective, she's simply grateful for the experience. 

The 28-year-old spoke candidly with E! News' Jason Kennedy after the show, saying, "This is completely bonkers. I'm still kind of wrapping my head around it."

"I'm completely freaking out. I'm really just thinking about all the people I forgot to thank. I was embarrassing unprepared for that," Brosnahan added. "It's wild. This job has been one of the best experiences of my life."

2019 Golden Globes: Party Pics

Feeling "a little less vomit-y this time around," Brosnahan said she was "so proud" to work on a show like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. "This is the cherry on the sundae," she told E! News. "This whole ride has been insane and really cool."

The 28-year-olld actress said she was planning to hit up a few after-parties—so long as she was able to leave before 1 a.m. Explained Brosnahan, "I do want to get to In-N-Out before it closes!"

Rachel Broshahan, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was nominated for Best Musical or Comedy Television series, and co-star Alex Bornstein was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress accolade.

Tune in to the encore of E! Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes, Monday 7 January 8pm AEDT on E!

