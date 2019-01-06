Watch Nicole Kidman Awkwardly Deny Rami Malek Onstage at the 2019 Golden Globes

Talk about awkward.

Moments after Rami Malek accepted the award for Best Actor in a Drama Film at tonight's 2019 Golden Globes, he rushed back onstage to celebrate the movie's big win in the Best Drama category. In all the excitement, Rami found himself attempting to seamlessly navigate the sudden crowd of people—and for better or worse, it didn't go unnoticed by viewers at home.

The actor attempted to have a moment with category presenter Nicole Kidmanby reaching out to hug her, but she either didn't notice Rami or simply wanted to give the cast of Bohemian Rhapsody their time to shine. He eventually gave up on interacting with Nicole and stood in the back while executive producers Graham King and Jim Beach accepted the award.

"Rami Malek trying to talk to Nicole Kidman is like me trying to talk to my crush," one twitter user admitted online.