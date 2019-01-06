Here's Why the Golden Globes Didn't Have an In Memoriam Segment

The 2019 Golden Globes took place on Sunday evening, honoring the work of talented artists over the last year.

While watching the award show, many social media users noted that there was no In Memoriam tribute shown. While other award shows like the Emmys and the Oscars often air an In Memoriam tribute, honoring the lives of the artists we've lost in the last 12 months, the Golden Globes don't typically have such a segment.

Besides the show's memorable tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in 2017, the Golden Globes tends to not air the In Memoriam tribute, deciding instead to post it on their website.