Green Book Wins Best Picture Comedy at 2019 Golden Globes

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 8:10 PM
It's time to come together and celebrate Green Book.
During the 2019 Golden Globes, viewers were staying tuned in to see who would win Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy.
Ultimately, Bill Murray announced that the cast and crew of Green Book received the top prize.
Director Peter Farrelly took the stage and accepted the award where he immediately thanked his cast.
"I want to thank Octavia Spencer. As beautiful as she is, she's even more kinder and more intelligent inside," he proclaimed. "She's the best thing that happened to this movie."
Peter continued, "I want to thank Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. This movie does not get made without them."
For those who don't know, Green Book tells the story of a working-class Italian-American bouncer who becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South.
"Don Shirley was a great man and under-appreciated genus who couldn't play the music he wanted to play simply because of the color of his skin," Peter shared when discussing Mahershala's character. "Yet he went on to create his own genre of music that still resonates to this day."
"We are still living in divided times, maybe more times than ever, and that's what this movie is for, it's for everybody. All we have to do—all we have to do is talk and to not judge people by their differences, but look for what we have in common," he continued. "And we have a lot in common. We all want the same thing. We want love and happiness and want to be treated equally. And that's not a bad thing. Thank you very much. I appreciate it."
Green Book is in theatres now.
