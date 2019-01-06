Queen Olivia Colman Adorably Thanks "My Bitches" For Win At 2019 Golden Globes for The Favourite

20th Century Fox
by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 8:06 PM
20th Century Fox
"Oh blimey, thank you so much."
Olivia Colman may play a Queen both on the big screen in The Favourite and the small screen on upcoming seasons of The Crown, but she couldn't have been less regal in the best way when she accepted the award for best actress in a movie comedy or musical at the 2019 Golden Globes.
She seemed to have forgotten everything she planned to say, and ended up saying thank you over and over, including "for the sandwiches."
She also thanked "my bitches," referring to costars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, and joyfully recalled getting to ride on a private jet, and getting to eat "constantly throughout the film," which was "brilliant."
"I would like to tell you how much this film means to be but I can't think of it, because I'm too excited," she said, also dropping the F-word a few times, which was naturally censored for broadcast.
Colman was joined in her category by Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns, Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade, Charlize Theron in Tully, and Constance Wu in Crazy Rich Asians. The Favourite was also nominated for best musical or comedy.
Colman also won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a limited series in 2017 for her role in The Night Manager.
