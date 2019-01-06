John Krasinski Is the New Meryl Streep While Cheering on Emily Blunt at the 2019 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 7:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Krasinski, Meryl Streep, 2019 Golden Globes

NBC; ABC

Ladies and gentleman, a meme is born. 

The 2019 Golden Globes gave us a (fake) Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph engagementSandra Oh's adorable dad and the FIJI Water girl, but who knew Meryl Streep was ready to pass the award show meme baton off to John Krasinski?

Let us explain. Over the years, Meryl has become known for living her best life from the comfort of her seat inside the Oscars, SAG Awards etc. She hoots and hollers like nobody's business, and you've probably seen a GIF of the A-lister in full cheerleader mode come across your Twitter timeline at some point.

Well, Mr. Krasinski decided to take a page out of Mrs. Streep's playbook and went all out when Emily Blunt took the stage alongside Dick Van Dyke to celebrate the success of Mary Poppins Returns. Cameras caught the Jack Ryan star in a perfectly candid moment, cupping his hands around his mouth and (presumably) shouting, "That's my wife!" 

Photos

Golden Globes 2019: Instagrams & Twitpics

So in Meryl's absence, let's applaud John for giving us the 2019 Golden Globes meme we never knew we needed. 

Meryl Streep Oscars GIF

Tune in to E! Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes, Monday 7 January from 10am AEDT on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , John Krasinski , Emily Blunt , Meryl Streep , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rami Malek, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Rami Malek Praises "Gorgeous" Freddie Mercury in Acceptance Speech at 2019 Golden Globes

2019 Home Trends to Try Now

2019 Home Trends to Try Now

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Lady Gaga Had the Best Time at the 2019 Golden Globes

Golden Globes, Trophy

Here's Why the Golden Globes Didn't Have an In Memoriam Segment

Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek

Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Best Drama at 2019 Golden Globes

Glambot: Lady Gaga

Can't Miss Glambot Moments From the 2019 Golden Globes

Glenn Close, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Glenn Close Receives a Standing Ovation for Empowering 2019 Golden Globes Speech

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.