Rachel Brosnahan Celebrates the Women of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel During Golden Globes Win

Let's hear it for the power of women!

During tonight's 2019 Golden Globes, the crowd erupted in applause when Rachel Brosnahan won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy.

But when it was time to accept her award, the actress couldn't help but celebrate all the women who make her Amazon show possible.

"Thank you to our incredible village that it really takes to make this show," she shared. "And our village is a matriarchy led by [creator] Amy Sherman-Palladino. We have women in so many leadership roles across this show, at Amazon. Thank you to our entire team."

During her speech, Rachel also thanked her cast members who she is close with both on and off the screen.