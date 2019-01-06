Lady Gaga Holds Back Tears and Reflects on Career Struggles In 2019 Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 6:18 PM

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal

Lady Gaga is here to win.

The singer attended the 2019 Golden Globes in fabulous style, which made her win for Best Original Song for a Motion Picture even more spectacular. Gaga ascended the stage in a gorgeous baby blue gown that flowed as she climbed the steps of the stage at the Beverly Hilton hotel and a spectacular array of diamonds from Tiffany. 

In her acceptance speech Gaga thanked the producers and people who helped her to achieve this remarkable accolade. Moreover, the star is even more grateful because, in her words, "as a woman in music it is really hard to be taken seriously." 

Nonetheless, the star was applauded for her voice and talents in the creation of the song, "Shallow", for the hit film A Star Is Born

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

This is the singer's second win at the Golden Globes. 

However, despite her previous win, Gaga continues to learn new skills and talents. Of course, she credits her co-star and friend Bradley Cooper for inspiring her. "I discovered something in working on this film—it's something called alchemy," Lady Gaga revealed exclusively to E! News. "It's like that you essentially are creating a character but you're really becoming the character...You know your lines, but you really just know what you're saying when you go on set, you throw it out the window. Bradley Cooper really taught me that."

To see the full list of nominees and winners from Sunday night's show, check out the list here

Congratulations to Lady Gaga and the rest of the nominees and winners!

Tune in to E! Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes, Monday 7 January from 10am AEDT on E!

