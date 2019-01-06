Ben Whishaw Dedicates 2019 Golden Globe Award to ''Queer Hero'' Norman Scott

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 5:54 PM

Ben Whishaw

NBC

And the winner is...

Gina Rodriguez and Taraji P. Henson presented Ben Whishaw with the Golden Globe for his captivating role as Norman Scott in the BBC series A Very English Scandal. It was a huge honor for the star, since this is his first nomination and win for a Golden Globe.

In his speech he thanked the cast, crew and the BBC for giving him the role of a lifetime, but he saved the most important person for last. Ben thanked Norman Scott for allowing him the honor of portraying his dramatic and historic life. Whishaw emotionally explained, "[He] took on the establishment with courage and a defiance that I find completely inspiring. He's a true queer hero and icon. And Norman, this is for you."

Other stars who were nominated for the award include, Alan Arkin for The Kominsky MethodKieran Culkin in SuccessionÉdgar Ramírez from The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Henry WinklerBarry

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

The BBC series details the sordid affair between Scott and the British politician Jeremy Thorpe, which resulted in one of the largest scandals in the history of the British government. 

To find out which other stars are going home with a Golden Globe, check out the full list of winners here.

Congratulations again to Ben and to the rest of the nominees and winners!

Tune in to E! Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes, Monday 7 January from 10am AEDT on E!

