The Americans Wins First Golden Globe, Best Drama TV Series at 2019 Ceremony

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 5:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell, The Americans

FX

The Americans is going out on top. FX's Russian spy drama ended with its sixth season, but has been cleaning up all the awards, including the Golden Globe for Best TV Drama Series.

Other 2019 nominees included fellow FX drama Pose, the Julia Roberts-fronted Amazon series Homecoming, BBC America's Killing Eve, and Netflix's Bodyguard.

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell starred in the six-season drama as KGB spy couple Philip and Elizabeth Jennings. Both actors were also nominated for Golden Globes for their work in the series created by Joe Weisberg.

Over its six-season run, The Americans was nominated for 84 awards. This is the show's first Golden Globe, it previously won four Emmys.

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Series executive producers Weisberg and Joel Fields accepted the award and thanked the cast and crew.

"You nurtured and loved this show and we love this show," Weisberg said.

"Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press Association and all of our amazing fans," Fields added.

"Everyone up here, everyone who made this show, thank you guys. We love you," Weisberg said.

Tune in to E! Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes, Monday 7 January from 10am AEDT on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Awards , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Keri Russell

Trending Stories

Latest News
Richard Madden, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Bodyguard's Richard Madden Wins First-Ever Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

"Getting Old is Funny!" Michael Douglas Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Carol Burnett "Gobsmacked" Over New Golden Globes TV Award Named in Her Honor

Golden Globes 2019, Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Connie Britton, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Connie Britton Reveals Why She Can't Watch Herself in Dirty John at the 2019 Golden Globes

Darren Criss, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Don't Stop Believin'! Darren Criss Loves Lea Michele's Special Message on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga

Jim Carrey Is Dating Kidding Co-Star Ginger Gonzaga

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.