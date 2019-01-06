Sandra Oh Roasted Emma Stone at the 2019 Golden Globes and Her Reaction Is Priceless

Emma Stone is sorry, okay?

The Favourite star was subtly called out by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg during their opening monologue at the 2019 Golden Globes. The hosts were taking turns roasting, praising and making fun of some actors, including Michael B. Jordan, Lady Gaga and Jeff Bridges.

In a bit of a sentimental moment, the Killing Eve star spoke about the massive influence and importance of the hit film Crazy Rich Asians, which is the first feature film to have an all-Asian cast in over 20 years. She said in comedic fashion, "Crazy Rich Asians is nominated tonight for Best Picture-Musical or Comedy. It's the first studio film with an Asian-American lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha."

Right after the clapping ceased, Stone yelled out, "I'm sorry!"