Timothée Chalamet Recalls Shooting Beautiful Boy Scene Over 20 Times at 2019 Golden Globes

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 5:26 PM
Timothée Chalamet is a nominee at tonight's 2019 Golden Globes.
The actor received the nod for his incredible work in Beautiful Boy, which puts a spotlight on addiction. Ahead of the award show on Sunday, Chalamet, wearing Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh, talked to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet about the film and its impact.
"Here's the thing, a lot of people in America are going through this right now, a lot of people my age are going through this too," Chalamet said. "Addiction is the biggest killer in America right now, it doesn't discriminate across race or gender, it affects everyone. It felt like there was some honor in bringing that story to life."
"Nic Sheff, who I play in real life, is alive and well today, a day at at a time," Chalamet continued. "These stories aren't given, you know? I'm grateful that you saw it."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chalamet co-stars alongside Steve Carell in the movie, who plays his father. In one major scene in the movie, filmed in a diner, the duo have a serious conversation about Chalamet's character coming home, which they filmed over 20 times.
"Yeah, and I think that was just to get it as truthfully as possible," Chalamet explained. "But that's the reality in those moments is you're thinking second after second. In those moments, I think Nic wasn't aware of a future of past, you're kind of living in this intense present. And then you can do things to your family that you didn't imagine yourself capable of."
