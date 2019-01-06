Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About Feeling Insecure: "I'm Fragile, I'm Hurting"

Hailey Baldwin is heading into 2019 with a new outlook and attitude.

The 22-year-old model posted an Instagram photo on Sunday and wrote about her insecurities and anxieties in a very lengthy and candid caption. She began the post by explaining she wants to "be more open about the things I struggle with, and be able to be more vulnerable."

The overarching theme of her post is that not everything is always as it seems. Instagram pictures don't always tell the truth, the grass is always greener and so on. So despite being married to hit singer Justin Bieberand adopting a super adorable puppy named Oscar Bieber, there's more than meets the eye.

"The truth is no matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle...," she wrote. "I'm insecure, I'm fragile, I'm hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry."