Connie Britton Reveals Why She Can't Watch Herself in Dirty John at the 2019 Golden Globes

Connie Britton is back at the Golden Globes thanks to a riveting role. Britton, who was previously nominated in 2013 for her work in Nashville, is back at the Globes for her role in Bravo's Dirty John.

"I'm so happy to be here," she told Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet. "It's such an honor."

Regarding the attention and critical acclaim, Britton said, "You can never think anything will get any attention or anyone will care." However, she said there was a little clue because the series is based on the hit Los Angeles Times podcast and interview series of the same name.

"It's a compelling story," Britton said. "Out hope was to bring it to life to an even different degree than the podcast was able to do. We're hoping that's what we're doing."