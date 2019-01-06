See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes

A night for awards…and romance!

We can't say we're surprised that so many fabulous couples have hit the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet. Not only is the Hollywood event the perfect place for celeb duos to dress in their finest gowns and tuxedos, but the Golden Globes red carpet also allows our favorite pairs to flaunt picture perfect love.

Obviously, we're talking about Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom as they couldn't be cuter. As the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor is co-hosting the Golden Globes, it's only right that his co-host in life joined him on the red carpet.

Of course, Andy and Joanna aren't the only notable twosome to pop up at the awards show. Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga even made an appearance at the celeb-filled bash. As you surely saw, the Kidding co-stars recently made their romance red carpet official as they stepped out for Showtime's Golden Globe nominees celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Saturday.

Let's not forget about Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's stop on the red carpet. With A Star is Born being a big nominee at the Golden Globes, we're certain the film's director and star was happy to have his lady love by his side.

For a closer look at all the love that hit the red carpet, take a peek at the sweet snaps below!