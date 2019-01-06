Why Stars Are Wearing Time's Up Bracelets and Pins at the 2019 Golden Globes

Stars are showing their continued support for the Time's Up movement at the 2019 Golden Globes, one year after the launch of the initiative.

During E!'s Live From the Red Carpet on Sunday, co-hosts Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest sported the Time's Up wristbands and explained the meaning behind the accessory.

"I am wearing the TIMESUPX2 bracelet, we'll be seeing this this evening," Rancic said on the red carpet. "I am very proud to be wearing this, we'll be talking all about it tonight in terms of the past year and all the great things that have happened this past year with Time's Up, as well as what we can look forward to in the coming year."