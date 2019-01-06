Jim Carrey and New Girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga Arrive at the 2019 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 3:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jim Carreyand Ginger Gonzaga are an enviable pairing at the 2019 Golden Globes!

The actor and his girlfriend made their romance red carpet official at Showtime's Golden Globe nominees celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Saturday, which sparked rumors of a romance. And on Sunday morning a rep for the actor confirmed they are in fact dating.  

For the Golden Globes, Ginger wore a stunning, black, floor-length gown. She kept her hair pulled back and opted not to wear a necklace to show off the stunning asymmetrical dress. Meanwhile, her counterpart wore a matching all-black suit and tie for the event where their show is up for the award of Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. Not to mention Jim's nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy. 

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Funnily enough, the actor and actress character's date onscreen, so it's no wonder the two ended up dating. 

Moreover, Ginger appears to be the ultimate cheerleader for her new beau, since she shared a photo of the two of them together, with the caption, "Most partial to this talented nominee."

We wish the pair the best of luck at Sunday night's show.

To see a full list of the talented nominees, check out the gallery here!

Tune in to E! Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes, Monday 7 January from 10am AEDT on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jim Carrey , Couples , 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Awards , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Emma Stone, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Sandra Oh Roasted Emma Stone at the 2019 Golden Globes and Her Reaction Is Priceless

Timothee Chalamet, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Timothée Chalamet Recalls Shooting Beautiful Boy Scene Over 20 Times at 2019 Golden Globes

Nicole Kidman, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Nicole Kidman Is a Vision in Curve-Hugging Gown at 2019 Golden Globes

Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Heidi Klum and Fiancé Tom Kaulitz Bask in Post-Engagement Bliss at 2019 Golden Globes

Black Panther

Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong Dish on ''Special'' Bond at 2019 Golden Globes

Glambot: Kristin Cavallari

Can't Miss Glambot Moments From the 2019 Golden Globes

Taylor Swift, Elisabeth Moss

Taylor Swift Just Surprised Elisabeth Moss at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.