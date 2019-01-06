Best Dressed at the 2019 Golden Globes: Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts, Halle Berry and More

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 3:41 PM

ESC: Lady Gaga

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

It's official: Award season has begun.

Tonight, Hollywood's biggest stars are heading to the much-anticipated 76th Annual Golden Globes and hitting a major red carpet for the first time in 2019. Based on their designer looks, celebrities like Lili Reinhart and Giuliana Rancic are setting the bar very high. Their gowns are striking, awing and perfect for the extravagant affair.

It's a big night for a lot of celebs. Constance Wu is up for her first Golden Globes. Julia Roberts is returning to the Globes after a hiatus. Lady Gaga is celebrating two nominations, including Best Actress. This night represents milestones for many, thus, in honor of these accomplishments, the red carpet was filled with winning styles. 

Golden Globes 2019: Best Dressed Stars

Check out the best dressed stars in the gallery above!

Tune in to E! Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes, Monday 7 January from 10am AEDT on E!

