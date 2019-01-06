Don't Stop Believin'! Darren Criss Loves Lea Michele's Special Message on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Darren Criss was Glee-ful when he was surprised with a video message from Lea Michele during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet.

"That's so special. Thank you for that, Lea and you guys. You got me. That was so sweet," Criss revealed exclusively to E!'s Ryan Seacrest as he blew air kisses to Michele.

The How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying star shared that he and Michele were both at a wedding last night and the Scream Queens actress still made sure to send him a message on his big day.

"Darren, it's Lea. Hi! First of all, I'm so proud of you. All the work you did to get to this day even though you just saw me about an hour or so ago, I just wanted to send you all of my love and let you know that I'm so proud of you. I hope that you have the most amazing night tonight," Michele gushed about the San Francisco native.